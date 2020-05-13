Avengers Endgame : Had you spotted this inconsistency with Spider-Man Far From Home ?

Released in April 2019 many people thought that Avengers : Endgame and the final battle in the face of Thanos would conclude Phase 3 of the MCU. However, the daunting task came back to reality to Peter Parker in Spider-Man : Far From Home. Without surprise, the film, directed by Jon Watts spoke about the impact of the disappearance of Tony Stark on the young super-hero, who found himself at a rapid rate protocol support EDITH. Last gift of the late Iron Man, this artificial intelligence is allowed, in particular to Peter Parker to control multiple drones of the Stark Industry. As a reminder, we had been able to observe the ability of such technologies during the famous scene of the bus before Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has recourse to such devices in a more harmful. It was interesting to find a part of the legacy of Stark, the presence of these drones has created an inconsistency vis-à-vis d’Avengers : Endgame. More so, while the fans have already spotted an inconsistency concerning the Tower from the first Avengers in the film of the brothers Russo.

Iron Man and Spider-Man in Avengers : Endgame.

In fact, during the final battle, the Avengers struggle for some time to challenge Thanos, leading us to ask us why Iron Man only has he not had recourse to the technologies of the Stark Industry and, more particularly, to drones ? These last, would they have given an advantage to the team of super-heroes ? The fact that Stark had intended to bequeath to Peter Parker his glasses and EDITH, means that the genius of the MCU was already programmed to such devices. However, it is not certain that these machines would have allowed the Avengers to gain ground against the Titan Crazy. In the light of their capacities in Far From Homethese drones do not represent a source of extreme danger. If this could explain their absence during Avengers : Endgamethe writers of the second pane Spider-ManChris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, also explained not to have knowledge of certain elements on Endgame. These slight indications which may lead to several inconsistencies between the two films. Fortunately, some of them have found their explanation, such as that between the old Captain and the timelines in Avengers : Endgame !