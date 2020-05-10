Avengers Endgame : How Chris Hemsworth felt in the skin’s fat Thor ?

When we finally discovered the work of the brothers Russo on the big screen, one of the scenes d’Avengers Endgame who has the most surprise was, without doubt, the one where Thor appears with a silhouette that is very different ! Finished chocolate for Chris Hemsworth, which embodies the God of Thunder in the MCU. In the plot, the hero has badly supported the “snap” of Thanos and his “failure” in the face of super-villain, which had the result of the plunge into a severe depression. In an interview with The Daily Telegraphthe actor explained how he felt about the shooting at the time to give life to the new look of the avenger : “A day of working very strange, yes. It weighed in at 40 kilos so it was really very heavy“.

The “Fat Thor”

“It is a kind of combination of the prosthesis in silicone with a zip at the back, and at any moment people could come in and rub my stomach. Now I know how my wife felt when she was pregnant !“he adds, comparing the situation to that lived by his wife, Elsa Pataky. “I had weights on my wrists and my ankles to make me move in a different waybut I enjoyed the transformation and the freedom to do whatever I wanted with the character“. A transformation into “fat Thor”, which divided the spectators of the film. Some have found this representation offensive towards overweight people, and the others have found to be a good start towards more diversity in the panel of the body to the displays of the MCU. But in regards to Chris Hemsworth, the actor adheres completely to the plan of Thor in Avengers Endgame, with whom he shared a pub on the social networks (hilarious or moved, you decide !).