Avengers Endgame : Robert Downey Jr. did he know the fate of Iron Man since the beginning ?

We are sorry to stir the knife in the wound by speaking to you once again of the death of Tony Stark in Avengers Endgame… A “snap” of super-heroes, and that is the end of Thanos and his army of darkness. But alas, the cost of this miracle is high : Iron Man loses his life a few moments after clicking fingers with panache. A performance as believable as touching the part of his interpreter, Robert Downey Jr., some fans of the MCU have been as far as to say that it deserves an Oscar. It is followed by the homage of the super-hero Iron Man, in which the alternative scene is to see here. But is this a scene of sacrifice in which was preparing the actor for a long time, or has he learned the fate of his character at the time of the shooting of the film ? This is a relevant question, to which replied Kevin Feige.

The death of Iron Man

“I remember having pitché it to Robert Downey Jr. probably in December 2015I think. I introduced her to the idea of a final in two parts for Avengers and Spider-Man’s Homecoming, which was a part of what this was headed. It took a little time, but it has finally come together as a whole. I think that at the beginning this does not seem possible that his journey is coming to an end. But as filming approached, it was very emotional for all of us, and especially for him, “said Kevin Feige, the big boss of Marvel Studiosthe site Empire Magazine. It was therefore four years that the actor was preparing to say goodbye to the super-hero that he played since 2008 and the beginning of the MCU… Rare are the super-hero to have had such an impact culturally, if not this famous X-Men, in which Kevin Feige has compared the death of Iron Man in Avengers Endgame !