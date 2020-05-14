Avengers Endgame : Robert Downey Jr. reveals a deeper meaning to the reconciliation of Iron Man and Captain America

While the canvas bubbled up last week to discover exclusive images ofAvengers : Endgame revealed in particular by the brothers Russo, Robert Downey Jr., is income on the film at a watch party organized by Comic Book. If the duo of filmmakers has revealed his favorite scene, one of the most moving, the surprise guest and performer of Iron Man, has also shared his comments on a scene emblematic of the film : that of the reconciliation between him and Cap’. “It was to forgive him not to be forgiven so that we can throw in the towel for all that we needed to do. This was not only the idea of burying the hatchet, it was to bury the hatchet and take up the cross together. It was a complex scene” explained Robert Downey Jr. in the course of the evening.

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Avengers : Endgame.

To recall, the two characters had not been met since Captain America : Civil War. If this latter can be regarded as one of the film’s most decisive of the MCU, the end marked a real rupture between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Abandoning his shield, the hero of the America ran away to the sides of Bucky Barnes, leaving an Iron Man injured, a bitter taste. Expected first in Avengers : Infinity Warthe reconciliation of the two Avengers appeared to be quite brief in Endgame for some, while others saw it as a nod to the future disappearance of Iron Man during the final battle. If this explanation gives meaning to this sequence, the fact that Tony Stark would give Rogers his shield meant that they had to join forces and make a clean sweep of the past in order to confront the dreaded Thanos. Finally, and in spite of their relationship sometimes hectic within the MCU, this detail proves especially that the character of Robert Downey Jr. was ready to do what it took in the name of the common good !