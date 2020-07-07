Avengers : Endgame – Scarlett Johansson defends the disappointing final of the Black Widow – Movie News

The last of the Avengers the brothers Russo has marked the end of several figures in the foundation of the MCU, even if the Black Widow is downright passed to the second plan.

The MCU will still put 10 years to know what to do with the character of the Black Widow, appeared in Iron Man 2 for the first time before taking part in six other movies of the expansion of the universe. And it will be absolutely necessary to wait until the death of the heroine planted by Scarlett Johansson in Avengers : Endgame to see the earth of his first solo adventure for the poster (moved to November 4, due to the pandemic of Covid-19).

Not be an origin story, in good and due form, or to introduce new problems to the MCU and its hero, the movie The Black Widow it’s going to take a leap into the past to wedge between the events of Captain America : Civil War and Avengers : Infinity War. An unusual way to say goodbye to the fans, while his disappearance was totally eclipsed by the of Tony Stark ( Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Endgamethe deprivation even of the funeral home.

Severity : 1 – The Black Widow : 0

The former Russian spy and, however, has not hesitated to sacrifice themselves in Vormir under the eyes of hawk-eye (Jeremy Renner) in the order that allows you to recover the Stone of the Soul to fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). A devotion and a heroism that is not necessarily imagined on the part of the Black Widow, usually solitary and little sentimental (his romance with Hulk has been forgotten on the way). It is for this reason that Scarlett Johansson is happy that his character has not had the honors to those who had the right of Iron Man and Captain America, as explained by the director, Cate Shortland, during an interview with Empire :

“In the End, the fans were upset that Natasha has not had a funeral. While Scarlett, when I talked to him about it, he said that Natacha would not have wanted burial. She is very reserved, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So what we did in this film, is to allow that the end reflects the pain of each character, instead of a large public exhibition. I think that is a fitting end for her.”

Big sis

And last but not least launch of the franchise in the Black Widow, the film Shortland could well be the starting point of a new heroine recurrent of the MCU, as seems to be intimated by the filmmaker :

“[Kevin Feige] he realized that the audience was waiting for an origin story, so of course we went in the opposite direction. And we don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be awesome. We knew that was going to be, but we do not know yet at what time. Scarlett is so affectionate, she said : “I pass the baton.” Therefore, she will push the other story of women.”

The actress, who recently starred in the horror film Midsommar Ari Aster (review here) will propose the character of Yelena Belova, the little sister of Natasha. Florence Pugh had said the opposite last December, saying that it would not be a passing of the torch between the two performers. But in addition to Captain Marvel and Wanda Maximoff, the MCU will most likely look to fill the vacancy that will leave Romanoffs after his film alone, it remains to be seen if the young actress would be interested in participating in other adventures of Marvel.

In the meantime, to get back in the tub, our complete file Avengers : Endgame it is right here.