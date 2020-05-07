Avengers : Endgame : the cut scene of Katherine Langford (Morgan Stark) available on the version Disney+

This is the story of a studio so fine that it offers all of the cut scenes from one of his biggest films on three different media. At November 12, 2019, the happy subscribers Disney+ (does not come in until the end of march in France) have been able to discover by looking at Avengers : Endgame as new cut scenes, previously unpublished, are built in to this version.

That which we focus the most is the scene in which the actress Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Whyand in the near future Cursed of Frank Miller) gives the reply to Robert Downey Jr. Against the first supposition that the saw Kate Bishop (the role being possibly given to Hailee Steinfeld), Langford embodies a Morgan Stark adult, who found himself briefly for his father during a scene (which occurs after the SNAP of Stark) which have not been kept for the final cut of the film.

So, there is this cut scene in the bonus ofAvengers : Endgame version Disney+knowing that the scene has not been integrated into the second release of the film in the cinema (for the benefit of a Hulk CGI non-finalized), but it is also not present in the extras of the Blu-Ray of the film. Was wondering what other missing elements ofAvengers : Endgame were not given to the public, despite the tremendous hospitality that the latter has made him throughout the last few months.

