“Avengers : Endgame” : the Film of the Projection of Blamont

$('#CreateAccountForm').validate({ errorElement: "span", rules: { ctl00_txtEmail: { required: true }, ctl00_txtMdp: { required: true } }, messages: { ctl00_txtEmail: { required: "Ce champ est obligatoire", }, ctl00_txtMdp: { required: "Ce champ est obligatoire", } } });

$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").focus(function(event) { CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"focus"); });

$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").blur(function(event) { CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"blur"); });

$("#ctl00_txtMdpCreate").keyup(function(event) { CheckPassword.Check($(event.target).val(),"validate"); });

$("#showPassword").on('click', function(){ $(this).toggleClass('show'); var input = $(this).prev(); if (input.attr("type") == "password") { input.attr("type", "text"); } else { input.attr("type", "password"); } });

CheckCreation = { Init : function(){ CheckCreation.AttachEv.All(); //Erreur serveur if ( $("body:not(.AuthenticationComponent):not(.ChangePasswordByLinkComponent)").find(".messageBox.error").length > 0 ) { $("body").addClass("hasModal"); $("body").prepend('

'); $('.GPRF_NextWeb').show(); } }, AttachEv: { All: function(){ CheckCreation.AttachEv.Modal.Open(); CheckCreation.AttachEv.Modal.Close(); }, Modal : { Open: function(){ $(".link_createAccount").unbind('click').bind('click', function(){ $("div.GPRF_NextWeb").find("ul.alert--danger").remove(); $("body").addClass("hasModal"); if($('.overlay').length == 0) { $("body").prepend('

'); } $('.modal').hide(); $('.GPRF_NextWeb').show(); $('#navBurger .navBurgerWrapper').animate({ marginLeft: '-100%' }, 150); $('#navBurger .burgerOverlay').fadeOut(150); $('#navBurger').delay(150).hide(0).removeClass('visible'); }); }, Close: function(){ $(".modal .modalClose, .overlay").unbind('click').bind('click', function(event){ if( $(event.target).is(".modal .modalClose, .overlay") ){ $("body").removeClass("hasModal"); if($('.overlay').length == 0) { $("body").remove('.overlay'); } $('.modal').hide(); } }); }, }, } };

//CheckCreation.Init(); $(document).ready(function () { $(function() { $(".datepicker ").datepicker({ showMonthAfterYear: false, dateFormat: 'dd/mm/yy', monthNames: ['Janvier', 'Février', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juillet', 'Août', 'Septembre', 'Octobre', 'Novembre', 'Décembre'], monthNamesShort: ['Jan', 'Fév', 'Mar', 'Avr', 'Mai', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aoû', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Déc'], dayNames: ['Dimanche', 'Lundi', 'Mardi', 'Mercredi', 'Jeudi', 'Vendredi', 'Samedi'], dayNamesShort: ['Dim', 'Lun', 'Mar', 'Mer', 'Jeu', 'Ven', 'Sam'], dayNamesMin: ['Di', 'Lu', 'Ma', 'Me', 'Je', 'Ve', 'Sa'], onSelect: function () { }, numberOfMonths: 1, minDate: 0 }); $("#ui-datepicker-div").wrap("

GeoSearch0 = { Clear : function() { if($("[name='GEVT_Agenda_TbxWhere_dnfta']").val() != "Autour de ma position") { $("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLatitude']").val(""); $("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLongitude']").val(""); } }, Locate : function() { if (navigator.geolocation) navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(GeoSearch0.GetPosition, GeoSearch0.GeoError); else alert("La géolocalisation n'est pas disponible sur ce navigateur"); }, GetPosition : function(position) { $("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLatitude']").val(position.coords.latitude); $("[name='GEVT_Agenda_hfLongitude']").val(position.coords.longitude); $("[name='GEVT_Agenda_TbxWhere_dnfta']").val("Autour de ma position"); }, GeoError : function() { alert("Votre position n'a pas pu être déterminée."); } }; (function (d, s, id) {var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) return;js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/fr_FR/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);} (document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); window.___gcfg = {lang: 'fr'};(function () {var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true;po.src = 'https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js';var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s);})(); // Largeur de la legende var imageWidth = $(".slides_container > a > img").outerWidth(); $('#media #credits').css({ width: imageWidth }); // Revealing Module Pattern + Singleton var eventMapModule = (function ($) {

var _debug = false; var console = window.console || null; if (console == undefined || console == null) _debug = false;

if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: Inside eventMapModule");

// Référence au singleton var _instance;

// Récupération de l'instance du singleton si elle existe, création d'une instance dans le cas contraire function getInstance() { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: getInstance()"); if (!_instance) { _instance = initInstance(); } return _instance; }

// Création d'une instance d'eventMapModule function initInstance() { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: initInstance()");

// ****************************************************************** // Paramétrage UI // ******************************************************************

//Cacher le bouton "Ma Position" pour les versions d'ie ne supportant pas la fonctionalité de géolocalisation // if (.browser && .browser <= 8) //if (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().search("msie") != -1) // $('#shareLocationButton').hide(); var _mapData = $("#GEVT_Agenda_GoogleMap_Data_Detail"); var _mapContainer = document.getElementById('directionsMapCanvas'); var _eventData = _getEventData(); // ****************************************************************** // Paramètres carte et marker // ****************************************************************** var _latlng = new google.maps.LatLng(_eventData.latitude, _eventData.longitude); var _zoom = 16; var _mapOptions = { center: _latlng, zoom: _zoom, mapTypeControl: true, mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP, minZoom: 2 }; var _directionsRendererOptions = { draggable: true, suppressMarkers: true }; var _markerOptions = { animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP, position: _latlng, title: _eventData.title, icon: _eventData.imgMarker }; var _map, _marker, _directionsService, _directionsRenderer; // ****************************************************************** // Méthodes privées // ****************************************************************** function _getEventData() { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: _getEventData()"); var data = _mapData.val(); if (data == null || data == '') return null; var splited = data.split("https://www.estrepublicain.fr/#"); return { latitude: splited[0], longitude: splited[1], title: splited[2], imgMarker: 'https://cdn-files.prsmedia.fr/files/fr/GEVT/images/marker' + splited[3] + '.png' }; } function _panTo(latLng) { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: panTo"); var newLatLng = _latlng; // Position par défaut = position du marker if (latLng) newLatLng = latLng // Si un latlng est passé en paramètre, utilisation de ce dernier _map.panTo(newLatLng); } function _setZoom(zoom) { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: setZoom"); var newZoom = _zoom; if (zoom) newZoom = zoom // Si un latlng est passé en paramètre, utilisation de ce dernier _map.setZoom(newZoom); } // @brief : Affichage de l'itinéraire sur la carte // @params : origin : google.maps.LatLng|string function _showDirections(origin) { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: showDirections"); var selectedMode = document.getElementById('travelMode').value; _directionsRenderer.setMap(null); //Clean previous drawn directions _directionsRenderer.setMap(_map); var request = { origin: origin, destination: _latlng, travelMode: selectedMode } _directionsService.route(request, function (response, status) { if (status == google.maps.DirectionsStatus.OK) { _directionsRenderer.setDirections(response); //Draws directions on the map // Mise à jour du lien vers le détail de l'itinéraire var dirFlag = ""; if (selectedMode == "WALKING") dirFlag = "&dirflg=w"; if (selectedMode == "BICYCLING") dirFlag = "&dirflg=b"; $("#showOnGMaps").attr("href", "https://google.com/maps?saddr=" + origin + "&daddr=" + _latlng + dirFlag); $("#showOnGMaps").show(); } }); } if (navigator.geolocation) { function _geoSuccess(position) { var origin = new google.maps.LatLng(position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude); //.fancybox; $("#visitorAddress").val(position.coords.latitude + ',' + position.coords.longitude); } function _geoError() { alert("Nous n'avons pas pu vous déterminer votre localisation."); //.fancybox; } var _geoOptions = { enableHighAccuracy: true, maximumAge: 30000, timeout: 27000 }; // $('#shareLocationButton').click(function () { $('#shareLocationButton').on("click",function () { //.fancybox; navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(_geoSuccess, _geoError, _geoOptions); }); } else { $('#geolocationPart').hide(); //hide the geolocation part, if geolocation API is not supported ! } // ****************************************************************** // Méthodes publiques // ****************************************************************** function setDefaultPosition() { if (_debug) console.log("eventMapModule: setDefaultPosition"); _panTo(); _setZoom(); } // Si la récupération des données de l'événements à échoué === fin du traitement if (!_eventData) return false; // ****************************************************************** // Création des cartes + services // ****************************************************************** _map = new google.maps.Map(_mapContainer, _mapOptions); // //Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map. var _currentDragging = false; google.maps.event.addListener(_map, 'dragstart', function () { _currentDragging = true; }); google.maps.event.addListener(_map, 'dragend', function (e) { setTimeout(function () { _currentDragging = false; }, 100); }); //

// Création du marker et ajout à la carte _marker = new google.maps.Marker({ animation: google.maps.Animation.DROP, position: _latlng, title: _eventData.title, icon: _eventData.imgMarker }); _marker.setMap(_map); _directionsService = new google.maps.DirectionsService(); _directionsRenderer = new google.maps.DirectionsRenderer(_directionsRendererOptions);

// $('#validateAddress').click(function () { $('#validateAddress').on("click",function () { //.fancybox; var origin = $('#visitorAddress').val(); if (origin != '') { _showDirections(origin); } });

// ****************************************************************** // Méthodes et propriétés publiques // ****************************************************************** return { // API publique du module eventMapModule setDefaultPosition: setDefaultPosition, currentDragging: function () { return _currentDragging; } } }; //function initInstance()

return { getInstance: getInstance }; })(jQuery);

var eventMapModuleInstance; var gmapUrl = "https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?v=3.8&sensor=false&language=fr&client=gme-euroinformationsas&channel=PRESSE"; var gmapLoaded = false; var LoadGmap = function(clb) { if (!gmapLoaded) { window.gMapClb = function() { window.gMapClb = null; gmapLoaded = true; clb(); };

jQuery.ajax({url: gmapUrl+'&callback=gMapClb', dataType: 'script'}); } else { clb(); } };

jQuery(function ($) { //$(".fancybox").fancybox();

/*$('#showDirectionsButton').fancybox({ 'helpers': { overlay: { closeClick: true} }, 'href': '#map', 'beforeLoad': function () {}, 'afterShow': function () { LoadGmap(DisplayMap); }, 'beforeClose': function () { // //Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map. if (eventMapModuleInstance.currentDragging()) return false; // //jQuery.fancybox.hideLoading(); // $(document).unbind('keypress.map'); $(document).off("bind", 'keypress.map'); } });*/

$("#map").dialog({ resizable: false, autoOpen : false, height: "auto", width: 540, modal: true, buttons: { Fermer: function() { // //Prevent to click on the overlay while dragging the map. if (eventMapModuleInstance.currentDragging()) return false; // $(document).off("bind", 'keypress.map'); } } });

$('#showDirectionsButton').on("click", function(){ $("#map").dialog("open"); LoadGmap(DisplayMap); }); });

function DisplayMap() { eventMapModuleInstance = eventMapModule.getInstance(); eventMapModuleInstance.setDefaultPosition(); //On bind l'appui de la touche enter sur le bouton itinéraire // $(document).bind('keypress.map', function (e) { $(document).on("bind", 'keypress.map', function (e) { if ((e.which && e.which == 13) || (e.keyCode && e.keyCode == 13)) { //S'il s'agit de la touche "Entrée" // $("#validateAddress").click(); $("#validateAddress").trigger("click"); e.preventDefault(); } }); }

EventDetail = { Actions: { AdditionalDescription: { Toggle: function(){ $("p.AdditionalDescription").slideToggle(); $("a.showMore").toggle(); $("a.hideMore").toggle(); }, }, }, };

