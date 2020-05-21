Avengers Endgame : The look alternative to the homage to Iron Man in the credits revealed

Some generic end of the MCU are as sublime as stylish, as those of Black Panther or Avengers : age of Ultron. But if there’s a generic ending that has particularly affected the fans, of course, it is one of Avengers Endgame. Because, that was the last time that the names of the Avengers original appeared together. This was also the occasion to pay a last tribute to the characters, leaving the MCU, including Iron Man. Perception, the studio responsible for the said generic, has recently unveiled details on the creative process put in place. They shared a design alternative of the ultimate tribute to Iron Man.

“It had to be huge. Be respectful, and above all, this was supposed to be a celebration of these iconic roles.” explains the agency’s Perception. The idea to include the signature of the players of the six Avengers of the original the generic was a suggestion from Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. He saw this as a way to create a connection with the audience, and to remember that these characters are as iconic as their interpreters. A beautiful way to say goodbye to these characters, but also to these actors, some of whom, such as Robert Downey Jr, have actively participated in the construction of the MCU as we know it today. For the record, it was he who ended up convincing Mark Ruffalo joining the Marvel Studios to portray the Hulk.