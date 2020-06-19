Avengers Endgame : The number of shots received by the Captain America from his arrival in the MCU is amazing

Captain America has abandoned the firearms in the MCU after First Avenger, but it has not necessarily succeeded ! In effect, despite its progress in the battle body to body, and its excellence in the field of martial artsthis has not prevented him from receiving tens of blows of various enemies. Between his fight with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) in Of The Civil War, his duel against himself in Endgameor the attack of Thanos in Infinity Waryou realize that the Super Soldier is subscribed to hooks ! On his arrival in the cinematic world of Marvel in your well-deserved retirement the avenger incarnate by Chris Evans you will have received a total of 91 hitsas evidenced by the video montage below :

Already, starts off strong, with a first-time enemy, the Red Skull, in First Avenger, he attacks with basic punches and kicks in the ribs and in the face ! Then, we find Loki and his scepter in The Avengers in 2012, and then the trio of the pirate flag, Bucky Barnes, and Batroc in The Winter Soldier, and even dumps to the magic of the Witch’s Scarlet The age of Ultron. When your so-called colleagues who tabassent as much as their worst enemies, or even more, you know that you have to worry about ! The meter of the corrections received by the super-hero goes up never so fast as when these are to be distributed by his “friends”… the Hope that, after all, Steve Rogers was able to live a dream life with Peggy Carter, and, above all, that the Phase 4 of the MCU is given more importance to love stories, to counteract the violence of the previous three !