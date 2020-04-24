Avengers Endgame : The old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will he continue to appear in the MCU ?

If as the mother of Chris Evans, you have been moved to tears by the scene ofAvengers Endgame where an old Captain America returns passes on his shield to Sam Wilson, this is normal. It is not every day that we must say goodbye to one of his super-hero favorite, gone back to the past in order to age alongside the love of his life ! It is, however, the decision is carefully considered decision by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who took advantage of the opportunity offered by the trip back in time to join Peggy Carter. Became a grandpa with white hair, the Super Soldier of the MCU can no longer fight bad guys of the Marvel universe, or occupy the position of leader of a team. But does this mean it to the extent that it will no longer appear never to the screen ?

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter

In Spider-Man Far From Homeat the time of the sequence of a homage to super-heroes who died during the final fight against Thanos, the photo of Captain America is released after those of Iron Man and Black Widow. Although the first reaction as a viewer to be considered is the irrefutable proof that Steve Rogers is dead, it is much more likely that this is a ploy on the part of the justiciar to have peace. If the journalists of the fictional universe Marvel had got wind that the Super Soldier is now an old man, this scoop would have been on the cover of magazines ! Subsequently, it would necessarily have been besieged by the paparazzi, and maybe even attacked (or murdered) by the bad guys against whom he can not defend themselves…

The old Steve Rogers

Not to mention that it is hard to imagine the ex-colleagues of Steve Rogers snub his funeral ! We would have necessarily seen his funeral on the screen, such as those of Tony Stark… which means that fans of the MCU can expect to see it point the tip of his nose a time or two in the future. The presence of the serum of the Super Soldier in his body should allow him to live a few more years, as it has a longevity much greater than that of a ‘normal’ human. The old Captain America ofAvengers Endgame, whose age has been unveiled by the producer of the special effects, is now the veteran of the Marvel universe. May be will it be sought after by his ex-colleagues for advice on the best attitude to adopt as a super-hero !