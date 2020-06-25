Avengers Endgame : The replica of the cult of Iron Man could have been very different

We already knew that the replica of the cult of the Man of Iron Avengers Final, “I am Iron Man”has been added at the time of the reshoots. But you’ll be surprised of what was expected instead, just as we found with the surprise that the Captain America they have become immortal thanks to Thor ! “It’s an interesting story. I had a dinner with [[[[Robert Downey Jr.] two weeks before the shooting. And he said to me : ‘I don’t know. I really don’t want to go back there and put me in this emotional state. You are going to ask me… well, that is hard.” And oddly enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. It is an old friend of Robert“has been entrusted to Joe Russo for the podcast ReelBlend.

“And Joel ran in and said : ‘Robert, what are you talking about ? This is the best replica I have ever heard ! You must say this phrase ! You need to do this !’ Thank god, Joel Silver was at the dinner, because it helped us to convince Robert to say that this is a replica“. But the story does not end there, as revealed by Christopher Markus, co-writer ofAvengers Final : “There were a lot [d’autres options]and they were not the culmination of 22 films. Rather, they were like : ‘fuck you, friend !‘“. A replica very (too much ?) comic of the death of a super hero with this scale.

“Because Robert, reluctantly -and it is for this reason that Tony Stark has become so iconic – love sometimes underestimate the drama, through a non-sequitur, or something like that. So we tried a few, and told us : – Really ? We’re going to do it ?’ This is the reason for the more serious “I am Iron Man” was added during reshoots, because we have had a lot of changes of direction“. Even if Tony Stark is and always will be a man irreverent, a bit cynical and I don’t worry about that, it was necessary thatit imposes a dramatic challenge at the time of his death… An example to follow in Avengers 5in that most super-heroes have the opportunity to die !