Avengers Endgame : The snap, the final would he have also killed Captain America ?

On the 24th of April next, Avengers : Endgame will celebrate the one year of its theatrical release. While we wondered why the film of the brothers Russo was since that date, become a truly global phenomenon, the latter continues to thrill fans of the Marvel universe. Whether the theories more wild or speculations on the future of the MCU in place thanks to Endgamethere are many people to do and undo the film. Between emotion and epic scenes, the film had all the ingredients necessary to the epilogue Phase Infinity, the highlight obviously being the sacrifice of Iron Man. However, while some fans were still not done grieving for Tony Stark, others have questioned whether the consequences of the snap final would have been the same on Captain America (Chris Evans).

Captain America during the final battle of Avengers : Endgame (2019).

Ready to throw himself on a grenade while he was still a simple soldier in Captain America : First Avengers (2011), Steve Rogers has always shown a great sense of sacrifice. However, would he have been able to survive the snap end ofAvengers : Endgame ? Although Captain America has several capabilities, for example, heal quickly, rest, it is above all a human. Thus, although it is hopped up on super-powers, the power Stone of the Infinity would have been fatal even for Steve Rogers. It must be said that in spite of its size, the Titan Thanos had been weakened by the power of the Gems from their first use at the end ofInfinity War, just like the Hulk in Endgame, which is explained to be the only one to withstand the gamma rays. This being said, it would have been interesting to see how such an ending would have changed the future of the MCU, it remains that the final sequence on Steve Rogers remains the most appropriate for the character, the writers have also said it would have been too easy to kill Cap’ at the end d‘Avengers : Endgame !