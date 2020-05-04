“Avengers : Endgame” : the stars of “the Avengers” assembled

“Avengers, Assemble !” On the occasion of the Kids ‘ Choice Awards, which recognizes excellence in television, movies and favorite artists of the young people, the six Avengers are virtually gathered together in a hilarious video.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) have offered to the fans Marvel a video of 1min29 to thank them for having elected Avengers : Endgame their favorite film. Epic Conclusion and moving a saga that was started in 2008 with Iron Man, Avengers : Endgame is THE Marvel movie that marked 2019.

“It is a joy, we are thrilled and super excited to see that the Kids’ Choice Awards take place”, starts the interpreter Black Widow, in which the film was released on 29 April. Then come Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth squabbling to determine who Captain America or Thor is the strongest of the Avengers. Jeremy Renner on his side again to thank all the people who voted for thatAvengers : Endgame is elected as the best film of 2019.

Finally appears Robert Downey Jr. that ends the video by his famous reply “Love You 3000” d’Avengers 4. “We are stronger together, we are going to go through this ordeal, whatever it costs”, also state the Avengers.

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

