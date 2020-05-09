Avengers Endgame : The truth about the cameo by Natalie Portman (Jane Foster)

Many are the characters that have appeared in Avengers Endgame while have not seen for a long time. Among these heads known, we found that Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, to Asgard so that she was contaminated by the Ether. In a surprise appearance since from what we know, the actress has not necessarily enjoyed the experience of working with Marvel Studios and did not return. However, one has indeed the impression that the scenes shown in Avengers Endgame are new and it begs the question : Natalie Portman has made available the time to participate in this great adventure of Marvel Studios ?

Here is what the developers of Endgame, stated : “The only thing Natalie has done for Endgame, it is the dubbing. She has recorded a line of dialogue for the scene where one hears from far away”. They were then added : “The scenes where we see images of Thor and the world of Darkness that we had not used, similar to those of Loki”. Finally, one of the only people who shot new scenes for this sequence, it is indeed the mother of Thor, Frigga aka Rene Russo. Natalie Portman has, therefore, not “really” participated in the filming and the reunion between she and Thor are not for everyone. At least, we had the pleasure of reviewing, because some of the characters in the MCU never to return in Avengers Endgame, and nobody knows what they are doing now !