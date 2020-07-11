Avengers Endgame : These concepts of art to imagine our superheroes in the characters of Disney, and the result is a madness

At the end ofAvengers : EndgameIron Man sacrificed himself for the good of humanity, the Black Widow has her own life to save hawkeye, and Captain America has retired, after having brought down the stones of the Infinity to their places. If scientists believe that they have done his duty properly before we all leave, however, it is possible that the Captain America has forgotten the repair of a chronology Avengers Final. Doctor Strange 2 and the series Loki we are going to be the consequences of his act, but for the moment, an artist that has allowed fans to review their favorite super heroes for the last time, and this time, in the shape of Disney characters ! Samuel Chevé is inspired in the main characters of the cartoon The Snow Queen to give a new look to our Avengers favourites.

Only the character of Iron Man has been designed from the physics of Flynn Rider in Rebel. Gamora, Wanda Maximoff, the Black Widow, Thor, and even Captain America has offered a renovation of the facade of the version of Disney, and the result is totally convincing ! Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Captain America (Chris Evans) are still as charismatic in the guise of cartoon characters. Maybe it will inspire the franchise to Mickey’s ears, which would record the adventures of the Avengers in the form of films or animation series ! While you are waiting for more information, see what are the possible new future hero ofAvengers 5.