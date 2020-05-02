Avengers Endgame : This scene was moved to tears the mother of Chris Evans (Captain America)

There will have been a before and an after Avengers Endgame ! And for good reason, since its release in April 2019, the movie has exploded all the records. In fact, in addition to being the best film of the MCU, Avengers Endgame is the opus the most profitable of all time. Because of this, the latter has been reported to not less than 2.797.800.564 dollars at the box office, putting it so far ahead Titanic and Avatar, yet deemed invincible. More than a movie, it is today an icon in the universe Marvel ! To such A point that some moments of the film have become cults. This is notably the case of the final scene when the version of Captain America-old returns to pass on his shield to Sam Wilson. A scene surprising that rained a lot of the fans and moved to tears the mother of the actor.

The an aged version of Captain America has been crying for the mother of Chris Evans

In fact, according to the website Esquire relayed by Screenrant, the mother of Chris Evans could not help but shed a few tears at the sight of his son transformed into a elderly person in the cinema. And for good reason, since the latter in blackface in the old Captain America then looks like as two drops of water Andrew Capuano, the deceased father of the latter was the grand-father of Chris Evans. A very moving time, therefore, for the mother of the actor who has probably had to feel a little emotional shock. And a funny anecdote to tell to the actor who had to be surprised by the reaction of his mom ! And to go further, check out the theory of the craziest fans on Avengers Endgame.