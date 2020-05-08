Avengers Endgame : this time when Chris Evans was spoilé the end of the movie Anthony Mackie – News, Cine

In full promotion of his new film “A loggerheads”, Chris Evans has been found to have inadvertently spoilé the end of”Avengers : Endgame” to his playing partner Anthony Mackie. Attention, spoilers !

Marvel Studios 2019

Attention, the following returns details about the plot of the movie Avengers: Endgame. If you have not seen it yet and don’t want to know anything about it, then it is strongly recommended that you immediately stop your reading of this article.

In general, rather, it is Tom Holland who spoile the Marvel movies. Except that here, the ball comes to Chris Evans, aka Captain America ! In a talk show (american), last – in the midst of promoting his new film loggerheads – is back on the end of Avengers: Endgame, which saw his character become an old man after having gone back in time to live his love story with Peggy Carter ; it gave his famous shield to the Falcon, a relay switch symbolic that made him the new Captain America.

Receiving the scenario of the movie, Chris Evans was unable to contain his emotion at the reading of this scene as it was quick to contact Anthony Mackie (the interpreter of the Falcon) to exchange with him about it… but he had not yet received the screenplay for the feature film ! Farewell the surprise effect, but there is no doubt that this little faux-pas has not started the working relationship of the two actors. As a reminder, the Falcon will also be one of the heroes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series Disney+ which shooting has just begun !

Avengers: Endgame is now available in DVD sets and blu-ray and legal downloading.

The Marvel heroes engage in a final battle against Thanos in Avengers Endgame :