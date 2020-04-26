Avengers Endgame : Ty Simpkins (Harley Keener) reveals how Marvel Studios has kept the funeral of Tony Stark’s secret

One of the best kept secrets of the MCU is the sequence of the funeral of Tony Stark at the end ofAvengers Endgame. A scene during which Harley had thoughts moved about his super-hero favorite… But for the actor who portrays the former protégé of Iron Man, it was not easy to let go no spoiler ! Also, for Marvel Studios, not more, since they had developed a real strategy. “I had to keep the secret for two years. It was the most difficult thing“explains Ty Simpkins journalists Reverse. “Marriage was the code that they used with the team and some of the actors. To the people who auditionnaient for roles, they told everyone that there was a marriage, but I knew the truth in advance. I knew what I was onboard”.

The funeral of Iron Man

“I knew this would happen when I landed on the tray, and then I gathered small clues about the plot of the share of the rest of the cast“adds the actor. “[Louis D’Esposito, le co-président de Marvel Studios] I only talked about the plot in general, to bring me up to the stage at which I participated. He explained to me how they get to a point where they face off against Thanos, and then the end, when Iron Man dies. Then, I have just shared with you that I would be at the funeral. I said [à Robert Downey Jr.] at which point I was excited to be in the film and the importance of the character of Iron Man in my life“concludes Ty Simpkins. As what Marvel studios are never short of ideas when it comes to keeping a secret ! The proof, they even have ironically given a funeral the code name “marriage”. Clearly one of the highlights ofAvengers Endgame which is still not delivered !