‘Avengers: Endgame’ was created a year ago. A lot of things have changed since

The blockbuster Marvel was created a year ago, on April 26, 2019, although imagining people huddled in theatres, she surely looks much longer.

Lots of things have obviously happened since then. The anniversary is the film world of Marvel in a pattern of waiting – with the rest of the world – so that the problems of coronavirus have closed the cinemas and delayed the big movies, including “Black Widow”, a prequel solo for Scarlett Johansson who had been scheduled for may. 1.

In fact, other former students have new projects to entertain fans eager for content which shelter in the house.

Two co-stars of “the Avengers”, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, mark the weekend with new projects, not in classrooms, but through streaming services. Evans has produced and starred in “Defending Jacob”, a drama legal broadcast on Apple TV +; and Hemsworth portrays a mercenary in a brutal in “Extraction”, making its debut on Netflix. The latter is produced by the brothers Russo, Joe and Anthony, who have reached “Endgame” and “Infinity War”.