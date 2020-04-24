‘Avengers: Endgame’ was created a year ago. A lot of things have changed since

The blockbuster Marvel was created a year ago, on April 26, 2019, although imagining people huddled in theatres, she surely looks much longer.
Lots of things have obviously happened since then. The anniversary is the film world of Marvel in a pattern of waiting – with the rest of the world – so that the problems of coronavirus have closed the cinemas and delayed the big movies, including “Black Widow”, a prequel solo for Scarlett Johansson who had been scheduled for may. 1.
In fact, other former students have new projects to entertain fans eager for content which shelter in the house.
Two co-stars of “the Avengers”, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, mark the weekend with new projects, not in classrooms, but through streaming services. Evans has produced and starred in “Defending Jacob”, a drama legal broadcast on Apple TV +; and Hemsworth portrays a mercenary in a brutal in “Extraction”, making its debut on Netflix. The latter is produced by the brothers Russo, Joe and Anthony, who have reached “Endgame” and “Infinity War”.
A third member of the original team, Mark Ruffalo, will not be far behind, playing a double role in a limited series for HBO, “I Know This Much is True”, arriving on 10 may.
Marvel, meanwhile, has changed the schedule of his plans for his world of film – and, depending on the circumstances, could again. For the moment, “Black Widow” is scheduled for November, with “Eternals”, http://rss.cnn.com/ “Shang Chi, and the legend of the ten rings” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” is now due in 2021, and the sequels to “Thor”, http://rss.cnn.com/ “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” in 2022.
Marvel is not for everyone, but no deductible has filled multiplexes more reliably the course of the eight years that have passed since the “Avengers” originals ” became the first film to cross the threshold of the opening of $ 200 million.
When clips of the response of the noisy fans of the film have been circulating on Twitter this month – with howls and screams during key scenes, such as when Captain America catches the hammer of Thor – it reminded us of the feeling common that the film is provided that has been temporarily lost. .
Even watching the film again at home, its themes resonate especially at this time. A team of heroes unites to make sacrifices for the greater good, and face the grief that surrounds those they have lost. Of course, there is also the fantasy of uplifting undo the past and save the world.
It is also obvious that “Endgame” was the culmination of everything that Marvel had been painstakingly built since its launch in films with “Iron Man” in 2008, nesting securities as each teased and built towards the next. Small scenes of films “the Avengers” earlier as “Age of Ultron” or “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” have borne fruit in an exciting manner and pleasant.
Prior to the opening of “Endgame”, the co-director Joe Russo talked about the community aspect of Marvel, saying in an interview: “It’s like a rock concert when you go see a Marvel movie on opening weekend. There’s an energy and excitement there isn’t going to sit at home. … There are people who applaud, laugh and weep and follow the story together in a way that I don’t know that you’ll see outside of the franchise “Star Wars”. “
A year later, the future has been clouded by a global pandemic. In terms of films in general and Disney, the parent of Marvel in particular, it has cast an uncertainty on the time where the consumers of entertainment will again be able to meet in security, and many wonder if this event will fundamentally change the equation for the viewing of films in the future.
At this stage, to refer to a comic book from Marvel, this is a journey into the unknown. However, it is safe to say with some confidence that on the other side of this, people have not lost their hunger for shared experiences as “Endgame”.