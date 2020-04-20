Avengers, Fast and Furious, Very Bad Trip… How was the scene post-credits cinema ?

You thought the scene post-generic was born to the movies with the MCU ? Missed it ! Even if the films of the Marvel universe have greatly contributed to make these short clips very popular with the general public, they are far from having invented. Well before the Avengers do not devour a shawarma well earned in 2012 (a show in which the unlikely origin is revealed here), The Night of the living dead was starting the movement with the help of zombies in 1968. Yep, it is alive and well George A. Romero and his famous long-footage thrillers that have developed the concept ! At this time, it is just still images with audio, but the principle is there. Subsequently, in 1979, we switch to a totally different kind with The Muppets !

The famous scene of the shawarma in the Avengers

If you wait until the end of the credits, as you are encouraging the characters, Animal you shouts above : “Go home !“, breaking even the fourth wall for the occasion. A process that will be used by the one of the scenes post-generic the most famous of the cinema, because at the end of The Crazy Day of Ferris Bueller, the hero will address to spectators, always present in the room to ask them to go away, the film being finished ! The irony is that thirty years later, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will a reference to this sequence, borrowing the robes of the character of the comedy of John Hughes to make fun of the public.

Deadpool mode Ferris Bueller

If in the 80’s, the process is popularized by the american comedies that use it to offer a final gag to the public, it is necessary to expect the beginning of the years 2000 to as it evolves. It becomes a very convenient way of resolve a plot with minor left out of the side throughout the filmor to reveal the fate of a character. This is notably the case of the trilogy Pirates of the Caribbean ! But this is only at the beginning of the 2010s, with the advent of the MCU and the output ofIron Man in 2008, the scene post-generic takes the form of a teasing. For this fictional universe, this is the best way to give a preview of the sequel to the spectators. Anything to whet their curiosity, and make them want to come back in the dark rooms at the time of the release of the next film !

Letty Ortiz in Fast and Furious

With Fast and Furious 5in 2011, bonus end provides a promise to the audience : Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), whom everybody believed to be extinct, is alive and well, and will return in the future ! A boon for fans of the franchise, who have something to develop dozens of theories before the release of the sequel… But a few nuggets to escape the action films, and imagine the scenes post-generic become cults. One remembers, among others, that of Very Bad Trip, revealing (finally) the registration way found footage of the device used by the characters during their famous night of drinking ! And the process still has beautiful days in front of him : just see the passion that have given rise to two incredible scenes post-credits Spider-Man Far From Home…