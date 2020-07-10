Avengers Final : The origins of Rocket teasées in the film the brothers Russo

There are more than a year Avengers : Endgame had just concluded the Phase 3 of the MCU so epic. If the movie the brothers Russo serves as an epilogue, the last of all the same teasé the origins of one of the characters of the most popular of the Marvel universe, namely, the Rocket. After having played a central role in the Avengers : Endgamethis raccoon with a sharp tongue had tried to bring back the super-hero that are missing, before flying off to new adventures with Peter Quill and Thor. A paper that he had been able to convince the audience, and could take the field as The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 should focus more on the character, to such a point that the Rocket could be in danger of death. In fact, its creator could be present in the film of James Gunn. However, we could have already had a couple of clues about the past of the character as soon Avengers : Endgame. If it is not yet known many things about her, we know that the latter has experienced a terrible trauma when he was subjected to several experiments, with this pushing him to often hide his emotions.

Rocket in Avengers : Endgame.

However, Avengers : Endgame it would be teasé with subtlety what fans can expect from the mysterious origins of the Rocket in the third panel Guardians of the Galaxy. More specifically, at the end of their defeat in the face of Thanos, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) then, under power, and to return to Earth after drifting in the space of three weeks, to catch up on what happened while he was gone. He asks Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who is thinking in silence to his colossal error in the Rocket meets “he thinks he has failed, as all over the world.” Not after having lost his impertinence, despite his physical weakness, Tony becomes to a Rocket, in comparison with a child’s toy (Build-a-Bear). However, instead of refuting the charges with his straight-talking, Rocket responds : “Maybe I am”. A joke that could mean a lot more than we think about the past of Rocket.

Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The comparison with a Build-a-Bear is not so casual, as every customer has the opportunity to call him-even his own stuffed animal. Somehow, this is reminiscent of what happened with the Rockets. In The Guardians of the Galaxywe learned that the raccoon had been ripped apart and then reassembled. Fans have also seen the scars, not to mention the implants cyber in his back – a physical reminder of the way in which its creators have essentially customized by experiment and modify genetically. In any case, if the final note of the Rocket does not necessarily indicate a mockery vis-à-vis their origins, however, it will be very interesting to learn more about the past of the character, more that he could take his leave, several tracks leading to the death of Rocket in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.