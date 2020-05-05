Avengers Infinity War and Endgame : the secrets of the two blockbusters revealed

On social networks, the brothers Russo and the writers of the two films have shared many anecdotes from the shoot.

To celebrate the second and the first anniversary ofAvengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgamethe directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have organized “Quarantine Watch Parties”. The goal ? Invest in social networks (Twitter and Instagram, in that case) to reveal a series of anecdotes on the two blockbusters, as well as pictures and videos of filming, unpublished (those ofEndgame are to find here). All the secrets revealed by the film-makers have been compiled in an article in the Hollywood Reporter.

The american media reports as well as the roles of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War would have had to be much less important. But at the time of writing the script, the writers have decided to give them more screen time. To such a point that the scene in which the Guardians meet Thor would have been able to last twenty minutes, and if it had not been cut. We learn also that a first version of the scenario envisioned that Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) find themselves in Paris, and not in Scotland. Their romance hidden, would have had to be turned upside down “by a colony of Outriders” come to sow discord.

Other anecdotes : the scenario provided for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) dons the armor of Iron Man to escape Thanos, or that Smart Hulk (a hybrid version of Bruce Banner and the Hulk) makes his appearance at the end ofInfinity War. Mark Ruffalo, who lends her traits to the character’s green and angry, had also shot a scene in which Banner was conducting an internal battle with his alter-ego, before turning into Smart Hulk to the inside of the Hulkbuster and detonate the armor. Finally, the scene was not kept in the assembly, in spite of the impressive performance of the actor.

On Endgamethe writers are back in more detail on the role of some characters in the film. If some found it a pity that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is not more present in the blockbuster, Stephen McFeely explains that this was intentional. “The purpose of Endgame was to put into light the Avengers original, say, goodbye, he begins,. The new characters have naturally had a role less so.” He adds that the characters had to have been impacted by the actions of Thanos, which was not the case of Carol Danvers.

Chris Hemsworth, who appears in the guise of the “Fat Thor” a part of the film, has had to wear the equivalent of 30 kilos of prosthetics to appear more corpulent. As a result, the actor has suffered from back pain. The brothers Russo have also revealed that the beer drunk by Thor in the scene where we discover portly and with long hair (a bit like Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski) came from a craft brewery in Georgia. Joe Russo, obsessed with the beer in question, so that they can be found in the film.

When interviewed about the character, the more difficult to write, writers have designated Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johnasson). “Simply because she is very reserved and has a habit of keeping everything for it”mentions the article. The stage is the most difficult to write, for her part, was one where the time travel is explained. It was necessary for this scene to make sense to the rest of the plot and that it allows both the characters to interact. To write the story, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have spent time with physicists.

To put themselves in the shoes ofIron ManRobert Downey Jr was in the habit of spending time each week before the shooting, with the brothers Russo. The opportunity for him to deepen his character by their sides and be able to improvise some scenes. Thus, the famous line “I love you more than 3 x 1000″ pronounced by the daughter of Stark before falling asleep was an idea from the actor, as one of his three children had the habit of telling him when to go to sleep.

Robert Downey Jr, who has taken part in one of the Quarantine Watch Parties” on Instagram, has revealed that director Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia) was gone to see the film in cinemas. The latter took the opportunity to record the reactions of the audience in the dark room “to remind you of the power of cinema and its ability to bring people together.”

The brothers Russo have entered into the online event, stating that they hope to shoot a new film for Marvel studios. “We love Kevin Feige, Lou D’esposito, Victoria Alonso and everyone at Marvel. We are still waiting for a new opportunity to work together explained Joe Russo in a recent interview to the media Esquire. When the right project will emerge, I am certain that we foncerons.” Case to follow, so.