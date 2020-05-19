Avengers Infinity War : Soon a movie solo on Scarlet Witch ? Elizabeth Olsen gives his opinion

Who will be the next heroine Marvel Studios to have his film solo ? While the filming of Captain Marvel began , the rumors about a spin-off of Black Widow are more concrete. The machine is thus started and soon the heroines could be as many as the super-heroes in the dark rooms. Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff could also take its independence ? Currently in full promotion of the highly anticipated Avengers Infinity War, Elizabeth Olsen announced that such a project was not really his priority. She said : “This is not news and I don’t do anything for it to happen”.

She continues : “I don’t think this is a priority for Marvel. (…) Frankly I’m just happy to still be part of the adventure and to have a plot interestinge”. If in the comics Wanda’s origins are interesting (she is the daughter of the mutant Magneto), within the MCU, its history has been greatly simplified, so there is not necessarily material to make her a heroine solo ! We give you an appointment on the 25th of April in the dark rooms to find her in Avengers Infinity War !