Avengers : Infinity War – super-major heroes were originally scheduled to miss the call – News Movie

The last two Avengers the brothers Russo have been the high point of the MCU by bringing together all the protagonists, even if Infinity War was originally intended to be absent more.

If the first Avengers Joss Whedon has been a major success for the MCU, Disney, confirming the interest of the public for the raising of super-heroes, the real triumph goes to Avengers : Endgame, best world-wide box office of all time (excluding inflation), and meeting ambitious of almost all the protagonists introduced in the 21 previous movies of the expanded universe. The confrontation between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the hero has, however, started in Avengers : Infinity Warwho is responsible for planting the decor and meet all franchises with the exception of Captain Marvel, to arrive later to the poster and Ant-Man and the Waspbusy living their own adventures, until the scene post-credits that connects the film of Peyton Reed to the tragic ending ofInfinity War.

Thanos in Infinity War

These absences do not necessarily have an eect on the scenario (even if Captain Marvel would have been very useful at that time), but others would have been able to significantly change the direction of the story and the conclusion of the three Phases of the MCU. As explained on Twitter James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the GalaxyPeter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) were originally scheduled to have a minimal importance in Avengers 3 :

Originally they were solely going to cameo in “Avengers 3” but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

BD : “You already know the role they [ndlr : Les Gardiens] were going to play in Infinity Wars and Endgame in all this time or you had to adapt along the way for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the galaxy 3 ?”

The Guardians in Infinity War

James Gunn : “Originally, they were to make a cameo in Infinity War, but at the time I was writing the script for Guardians 2, it took more importance.”

We wonder today how The Guardians could have been almost absent from the film because of their involvement in the fight against Thanos. Gamora is the character closest to the Titan Crazy is her adopted daughter, she’s also the one that allows him to get the Stone of the Soul, leaving Peter Quill mad with grief. One can imagine that the crew would have simply been able to fall on Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in space and bring him back to Earth before leaving again immediately, even if it is difficult to see how Thanos would have been able to retrieve the gem on Vormir without Gamorra.

The Guardians today have a prominent place in the MCU and could even cross the road of the god of thunder in the next Thor : Love and Thunder (shifted to February 18, 2022) before making their return to the displays in The Guardians of the galaxy 3.