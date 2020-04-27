Avengers Infinity War: the first picture of Doctor Strange in the armour of Iron Man revealed

During a viewing session with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, we have been able to know enough details about one of the films that have marked a before and an after in the film world Marvel.

We know for a long time that Iron Man and Doctor Strange were going to exchange combinations in a previous version, the Sorcerer Supreme is come to wear one of the armors Stark. We had even seen the conceptual art of this metamorphosis, as well as other variants such as the one in which doctor Strange used his astral form to launch Tony Stark for not having found it in the rescue mission after the arrival of the children of Thanos on Earth.

What is funny this time is that we have been able to know thanks to Comicbook that this scene was actually filmed (confirming the statements of Kevin Smith), at least compared to Benedict Cumberbatch, bearing the tower Mark L, who was able to share a snapshot of the filming .

However, it is not appreciated that Robert Downey Jr. wears the cloak of levitation, seemingly just wearing his civilian clothing, the one he was wearing during a conversation with Pepper Potts, although there are markers on his suit that could be where he would be later. placed digitally layer.

As the conceptual artist Phil Saunders had said some time ago, the original idea is that the armor would protect Strange torture needles Ebony Maw. For the moment, we do not know what was the purpose of Tony Stark to wear the cloak of levitation, beyond the holding of the garment magical while Strange had his supermature.

I hope that one day Marvel Studios will open the drawer of the scenes abandoned and show us all what could have been and never was. “There were other versions of the rescue,” said McFeely, ” Some were too cool (and long) to follow. But still, one can dream … “