Avengers Infinity War : The narrative arc, Gamora ruined by their romance express with Stars, Lord ?

The team of the Guardians of the Galaxy, is the exclusive domain of the James Gunn. Adapted to film by the director in 2014, these comic book characters quirky and marginal and promptly federated a large part of the audience in their adventures, and cosmic. Unfortunately, the romance that binds two of them, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), is precipitated in the film the brothers Russo, Avengers Infinity Warthis has had a negative impact on the narrative arc of the heroine ! Introduced under the traits of a killer in the eyes of ice and a rogue child during his first appearance on the screen, these two protagonists have nothing in common. But the charm of the deceiver who is Peter Quill manages to soften the adoptive daughter of Thanos.

Despite the fact that in The Guardians of the Galaxy 2they share a true connection, they are not yet a couple (unlike Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, the first of the MCU to have children). The reason for this ? Of the many obstacles in its path, including the immaturity of the Star of the Lord and the presence of the Titan Crazy. Gold Avengers Infinity Warexchanged a passionate kiss, which is supposed to justify the blind rage of Peter Quill after the murder of the young woman in Vormir, when you must remove the Glove from the Infinite Thanos. Gold, viewers do not need to use it to understand the unique link between these two heroes… James Gunn not to consider that this physical demonstration of the tail with the personality of Gamora, as he had confided to ComicBook : “She is not someone who will simply give in a moment of lust or passion“.

However, the version of the character that will return in The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it is from the end of 2014 and has no relationship with the son of the Ego, so that this is not the same as the one he had fallen in love with Star-Lord. This last is dead, and will never go back ! In other words, James Gunn will, therefore, start from the beginning love story between the two main characters with a new dynamic, when the team of Guards will begin to search the adoptive daughter of Thanos. Therefore, it is impossible to satisfactorily conclude the arc of a narrative of the “true” Gamora in the MCUits history is ended since the events ofAvengers Infinity War. Too bad for her and for us… there is more than Bucky Barnes to take the blow of falling in love with one of the heroines in the MCU !