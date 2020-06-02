Avengers Infinity War : This error of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) kept at the assembly

The actors in the MCU are as all the world, it is sometimes difficult for them to concentrate, not evidenced by the gag reel of Avengers Endgame. Sometimes, they just have trouble with the vocabulary of the universe created by Marvel Comics. This was particularly the case of Chris Hemsworththe interpreter of Thor, who struggled to pronounce the name Nidavellir, pointing to the planet on which the powerful Storm Breaker has been shaped. Instead of saying, Nidavellir, Chris Hemsworth goes wrong and ends up saying Nivadellir, thus reversing the v and the d. How do we know ? His mistake has just been held at mount!!!

Groot, Rocket and Thor on Nidavellir

In the scene in which the god of thunder is in the ship Guardians of the Galaxy and tries to convince them to leave for Nidavellir, one can hear clearly the actor with the wrong name. An error that you don’t notice that in the original version of the movie, since it has been corrected at its dubbing in French. One could thus ask if this concern with pronunciation is simply passed unnoticed during the filming of Avengers Infinity Waror if the brothers Russo have decided to keep this error for a reason as well.