Avengers Infinity War : This theory explains why Drax thought to be invisible in this hilarious scene

Definitely ! Not a day goes by without a new theory, arising out of the final two phases ofAvengers not so on social networks. Today, it is an assumption around the scene the most hilarious ofAvengers Infinity War that is at the heart of conversations ! And for good reason, a user on Reddit believes it has found the how and why of the character Drax thought to be invisible to the eyes of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Indeed remember, when Drax observes the two cakes in full confession in love, Star-Lord turns around and then asks how long he is there. What the Destroyer replied in the famous tirade : “I’m here since the beginning but I become almost invisible if I don’t move“.

The famous fight scene with Drax in Avengers Infinity War

It was on Reddit that a user named Joebadiah explained his theory. The latter began by recalling another scene Guardians of the Galaxy 2 : “In the epic opening scene, a Baby Groot stops when Drax landed a few inches away from him. We see Baby Groot freeze, to such an extent that Drax seems not to see it“. A detail which has importance since it allows this fan to say then the following hypothesis : “I think he then realized [Drax] that the things that don’t move or very slowly are invisible. However, what he doesn’t realize, is that the other species do not have this same disability”.

The famous dancing Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Before concluding : “What then gives us this hilarious scene in the movie the Avengers Infinity War where he is satisfied to be invisible, while this is not the case for the other”. A theory is plausible yet seems to have been refuted by James Gunn in person. In effect, the developer has previously stated that Baby Groot was so only by fear of the gaze and judgment of his friend Drax. In a scene cut, we would have been able to see this last mock cheerfully of the dance of the poor Baby Groot. What we would have then allowed for a better understanding of her future shyness. Also, find out where is the famous finger of feet found by Baby Groot in this scene humorous Guardians of the Galaxy 2.