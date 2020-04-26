Avengers Infinity War : Tom Holland has an explanation hilarious in this strange passage between Spider-Man and Star Lord

While the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4 just be spoilée by Vin Diesel, this is the opportunity to return to one of the passages the most mind-boggling ofAvengers Infinity War, involving Star Lord and his clique ! You haven’t been able to forget this sequence completely What The Fuck, during which Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is threatening the Avengers, because he is suspected of being in the pay of Thanos. Thus it is that Peter Parker finds himself with the pistol of his future work colleague pressed against the forehead, not able to move. It is only after an exchange of replicas around Gamora, missing, as each of the characters understands that everyone is in the same camp ! But how is it that Spider-Man is so easily captured ? Tom Holland has his little idea !

Spider-Man and Star Lord

“I wanted to be cuddled by Chris Pratt“, told the star at THE Times. If you thought that Peter Parker was suffering from the difference of gravity between the Earth and Titan, or that he was simply tired, you had it all wrong ! Like what, the two actors, who are currently at the displays ofIn Beforethe animated film Disney/Pixar’s fantastic that our criticism is to be read here, are definitely the best friends in the world. And it is good, since even if the contract between Marvel and Sony does not include two additional projects for Spider-Man within the MCU, we are confident that the studios will come to a new agreement. In which case, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland still have beautiful years of companionship in front of them !