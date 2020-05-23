Avengers : the actors who could play Thor, Iron Man and others

Jason Momoa
Before joining DC to embody Aquaman, Jason Momoa had auditioned for a role in Marvel : that of Drax. Vying to be the guardian of the galaxy, the former star of Game of Thrones has finally dropped, finding that Drax was too similar to other characters he has played in the past. This is David Bautista, who must be pleased.
