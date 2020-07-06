Avengers : what the characters would look like in the version Disney ?

The saga of the Avengers has become one of the most popular film. The fourth installment of the franchise, “Avengers : Endgame”, became the biggest hit of all time box office in its premiere last year. While the saga has become more and more dark throughout the episodes, a fan has imagined what this would have looked like heroes if they had appeared in the movies of Disney animation.

The history of the Avengers

The super-heroes of one of the most popular franchises in the film appeared for the first time together on screen in the first Avengersin the year 2012. After having had to face different enemies of your hand, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and hawkeye are brought together by Nick Furythe director of S. H. I. E. L. D., who are facing a threat greater than we have known up until then. But then they will have to learn to work together, then that Loki, the stepbrother of Thor, who managed to grab the Cube, Cosmic, is a threat to the balance of the world.

While the team of the Avengers is expanded in the following movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the six heroes who formed the original team are present in the first film. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and hawkeye, are, respectively, interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner.

An artist imagines the Avengers in the animated version

While the franchise Avengers belongs to Disney, the artist Samuel Chevé has imagined what would have appeared to four of the super-main heroes of the saga if they had been the heroes of an animated film of the signing of the big ears. It has also proposed the animated version of Witch Scarlet joined the Avengers in the second movie, and Captain Marvel, who will be introduced in the MCU with a movie solo at the beginning of 2019 before joining the team in Endgame. As you can see in your account Instagramto create the animated versions of the Marvel heroes, the artist was inspired by the design of some of the characters of the animated cult classic from Disney The Snow Queen. It is as well as supported by the appearance of Anna, to create your own version of Natasha Romanoffs, aka The black Widow, and the Flynn’s to imagine his Tony Stark, alias Iron Man.

It has been proposed two versions of Thor and Captain America, all the design inspired by the character of Kristoff in the animated film. By Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Carol Danvers, better known under the name of Captain Marvel, which is inspired by Elsa, the protagonist of The Snow Queen. We’ll let you discover the result below :