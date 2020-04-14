Avignon, Eurockéennes, Solidays, Hellfest … the point on the festivals cancelled

Since the remarks of Emmanuel Macron yesterday evening, in which the President announced that there would be no great cultural event before “at least mid-July, many festivals have had to give up their publishing 2020.

No event of great magnitude will take place before ” at least mid-July “, announced yesterday evening the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron at his speech. An ad that has the effect of a bombshell in the midst of the culture, where many festival organisers are still hoping to escape the cancellation.

Avignon, Hellfest, Eurockéennes … many Of the festival supposed to take place in late June and early July have finally had to concede in the face of the extension of containment measures. Other events planned in mid-July and beyond, such as the Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix or the Francofolies of La Rochelle, have not yet officially been cancelled, even if it is unlikely that they will have eventually happened, given the situation.

Here is the list of the main events cancelled :