Away: Journey to the Unexpected is the brand-new video game from Arkedo founder and also The Next Penelope maker Aurelien Regard, and also it resembles an overall visual journey. The settings are 3D, however the personalities and also opponents are expressively computer animated in 2D. It’s finest seen moving. For currently, there’s this intro trailer at Game Place with an anime-as-hell opener and also a touch of gameplay video.

