Away Journey to the Unexpected– XboxOne Game Download For Free





Indie video game author PLAYDIUS has actually formally introduced its newest video game qualified AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected, a brand-new video game by The Next Penelope designer Aurelien Regard and also Rayman degree developer Jim Gennisson.

The video game, which is set up for launch on the PlayStation 4 at some time this year, is a first-person, anime-inspired rogue-like that functions 2D personalities living in a totally 3D globe. Players will certainly be offered to hire brand-new usable personalities that you’ll require to encourage to join you by utilizing the appropriate words.

AWAY is a vivid very first individual experience video game that integrates activity and also settlement combined in a rogue-lite atmosphere!

Progress with the tale and also, degree by degree, pick your course and also hire allies.

Download Now