Awful Things Female Actors Were Told While Auditioning

Meryl Streep was informed she had not been quite sufficient when she auditioned for the 1976 variation ofKing Kong The manufacturer really stated, “Why do you bring me this unsightly point?” when describing Meryl can be found in to audition.
Tiffany Haddish left a tryout space and also overheard a person state that she had not been “as metropolitan as [they] assumed she would certainly be.”
Also, right after her tryout, Tiffany listened to a person state, “I truly assume we ought to simply opt for a white lady. This function needs to be altered to white.”
Before auditioning for Friends, Jennifer Aniston was apparently informed “to shed 30 extra pounds” if she wished to make it in Hollywood.
During one tryout, Lana Condor remembered being informed to be “extra like Hello Kitty.”
Reese Witherspoon was informed to “clothe attractive” for her Legally Blonde tryout. The spreading supervisors assumed she was a “shrew” and also precisely like her personality from Election.
Gina Rodriguez was asked to find back putting on a “black gown” after a tryout due to the fact that they “require to understand if you’re quite sufficient to be on the cover of a publication.”
Emma Thompson was initially informed that she was “as well old for Hugh Grant” while preparing to movie Sense and alsoSensibility Emma is just 2 years older than Hugh IRL.
Sophia Bush was informed she “really did not look attractive adequate” to play Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill and afterwards, when she auditioned once more, she was informed she “looked as well attractive.” She really auditioned for the function 3 times.
A supervisor really directed an electronic camera up Thandie Newton’s skirt throughout a tryout and also informed her to “consider the person making love to [her] in the scene.”
During among her initial tryouts, Judi Dench was informed that she had “every point incorrect with her face” which she most likely would not remain in “any type of movie” as a result of it.
Camila Mendes was informed that she had not been “shiny” sufficient when she auditioned for Veronica on Riverdale.
While auditioning to play an attorney, Tracee Ellis Ross used a “skirt fit and also heels,” and also was swiftly pushed into a various clothing due to the fact that she needed to look “sexier.” She was placed in a tiny skirt, a Tee shirts, and also bra that was a dimension as well little for her.
Mary Poppins writer P.L. Travers informed Julie Andrews that she was “much as well quite” to play Mary, however she had “the nose for it.”
Elizabeth Banks was informed that she was “as well old” to play Mary Jane Watson contrary Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man Elizabeth and also Tobey are hardly 2 years apart.
Kerry Washington was informed she looked “like a youngster” and also had not been “attractive” after she came to a tryout putting on overalls.
Sandra Oh was as soon as informed to “return residence and also obtain renowned, and afterwards return to LA and also see just how it goes.”
Kristen Bell would certainly typically be informed in tryouts, “Well, you’re not quite sufficient to play ‘the appealing lady,’ however you’re not eccentric adequate or strange adequate to play ‘the strange lady.'”
And ultimately, Emmy Rossum was asked to turn up to a supervisor’s workplace in just a swimwear which was the tryout. He wished to see if she “was fat currently.”
