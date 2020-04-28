Axel Vervoordt imposes its minimalism at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Axel Vervoordt is a man without a label. Art dealer, collector, and entrepreneur, “decorator” (even though he hates that term…), his name alone excites the ears of the initiates as soon as it arises on a project. The one that his “friends-clients” rather, as a spiritual guide is a follower of the big differences. If he juggles as well with the penthouse of the hotel new yorker, his friend Robert de Niro with the interior of the belgian royal family, in what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would they be customers outside the standards ?

Axel Vervoordt. Jake Curtis

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the couples most famous of the planet. One of the most observed, too. As if the world had forgotten that he laughed at once looks outrageous of the starlet of reality tv and the antics of her rapper husband. Now sober, the “Kimye” impose their aesthetic avant-garde and sharp. The symbol of this revival, their new villa :” We passed the house in 2013 “explains Kim Kardashian-West to AD US. ” I’d just had our first daughter. I am told that this place was perfect for us. Kanye just said, ‘it could do’. He, who doesn’t do anything… “The couple acquires premises, located in the town of Calabasas, north of Los Angeles, the following year.

Pair of armchairs polar Bear by Jean Royère (circa 1950). Estimate : 200 000 – 300 000 €. © Artcurial

Axel Vervoordt / Kanye West : the encounter

Become a great lover of international fairs such as Design Miami and more Bullets confidentialKanye West enters the seraglio. It even comes to sell his Mercedes Maybach to pay for the iconic sofa “Polar Bear” by Jean Royère (1950)… One or two times, the rapper crosses the collector Axel Vervoordt, with which he binds around his table ” the Floating Stone “. ” When I saw his work, I said to myself that this guy could create the home of Batman. I had to bump with him “says Kanye West. These two were made for each other :” Kim and Kanye are people with whom I share many values. Just like me, are lovers of beauty and spirituality of the item You can call it a religion. It is perhaps even beyond that… “

Table Floating Stone by Axel Vervoordt, a unique piece. DR

The achievement

Seven years and three children later, the couple has presented his villa to our fellow americans AD. The magic of Axel Vervoordt has operated. ” We do not have strictly referred to the decoration of the places. Rather, the philosophy of the habitat of today and tomorrow “said the collector to our colleagues. ” We have completely transformed the existing structure, purifying it again and again. “The result ? A temple to minimalist and ultra-contemporary with for palette an assortment of whites and wood as the material of choice. The aesthetic of wabi-sabi of Vervoordt meets the radicality of the West :” The simplicity and proportion are the unique decorations. “

The one who “ reconstruction of houses around the parts that (my clients) have bought “ of course, insured the curation of furniture, and its own parts in the head, accompanied by the timeless Jean Royère and Pierre Jeanneret. In the living room, you will meet also the sculpture of Anish Kapoor. The games room is inhabited by a major work by the artist Isabel Rower (picture above).

” The house is completely kids-friendly “, adds Kim Kardashian. ” The children slide on their scooter in the hallways and playing shows with for stage the low tables of Axel. “With such a framework in order to grow, it is likely that the small West will open later in galleries across the globe… North, the eldest, has bluntly had the right to disobey the diktat of the color imposed by her parents in choosing a room or a total look pink.

If 90% of this house were designed by Vervoordtensures the supercouple, other big names are associated to this realization. The Italian architect Claudio Silvetrin – with whom Kanye has and continues to work regularly – has drawn the majestic bathroom-parental care. Another Belgian, lover of drawing, Vincent Van Duysen, has helped to furnish living spaces, and sign – surprisingly – the North room. The landscape architect Peter Wirtz has verdi the outside. ” This house is probably a case of school “says West, the iconoclastic,” but we designed around and for our family ! “