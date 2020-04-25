Aya Nakamura, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars… The albums feel good to listen to! – Actu AYA NAKAMURA

1. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

A triumphant return! In 2016, Bruno Mars is back on the front of the stage with a third studio album surprising. For the latter, the artist is inspired by all styles of music existing. But a spring especially, the funk. After the success of “Uptown Funk”, the singer is still surfing on this wave of nostalgia.

The first single unveiled from this project is none other than “24K Magic”, as the name of the album. Other titles have, of course, marked the public as “Too Good to Say Goodbye” or even “Versace” On The Floor”, a beautiful ballad in which Bruno Mars has the secret..