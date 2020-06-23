Aya Nakamura, Lady Gaga, M. Pokora… these artists that we love, karaoke – Actu AYA NAKAMURA

The king

If you like to sing in the shower, in the car or even while you are cooking, you will appreciate surely the karaoke nights. This activity is a favorite of the French. And have their little children. If the artists of the new generation to take part in the ranks, the former will not be removed not.

In fact, some pass through the generations and are still at the top of the list of the most popular artists karaoke nights. One of the songs we love to sing is “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Michel Sardou is also a innterprète very much appreciated. The song “Les lacs du Connemara” is often sung at the top of their lungs.

The French artists have the wind in its sails. The song “demons de minuit” by Emile and Images has been voted as the best song for dancing and the best song of karaoke. If the directory of Céline Dion’s contained in the files, karaoke, the song that is played is “I’ll go where you go”, with Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Contrary to what you might believe, the karaoke is not an activity that the old-fashioned way. On the contrary, it is very appreciated by the new generation. The karaoke was so successful that an american show has been dedicated. The issue of collective transport of Karaoke presented by James Corden is a huge success. The presenter has recently returned to the hit Vegedream.

The new generation

The karaoke allows you to overcome shyness and create the link. Who has not sung “Djadja” by Aya Nakamura for a night ? This song is a phenomenal success. It is not surprising that it is among the songs most requested during the karaoke nights. The songs of M Pokora are also a part of her songs that people love to sing during karaoke. The singer, who recently became father of a little of Isaiah has a directory well-stocked.

Among the favorite songs are “Fallen”, “The planets” or the unbeatable “She controls me”. There is a singer that is singing and dancing fans of karaoke, this is Lady Gaga. From the beginning of his career, many of his songs are among the favorite songs of the evening, karaoke. “Bad Romance”, “Poker face” or “Paparazzi”, the songs of Lady Gaga are still a box, regardless of where they are listening. Among the artists of the new generation that we love in karaoke, there are also Dadju. Their ballads and songs of R&b are always fly during a match.