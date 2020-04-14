AYOOO ! Marseille : the notes of the game problems !

The world was divided into 2 yesterday evening : Team Macron and Team Marseille to Tulum… you book the notes sharp on the first episode of the GAME PROBLEMS !

He is all : captain of the a, president of the association of the players and the best chambreur. 7/10 for this speech on steroids in the locker room to present the wheel problems :

*Whistles* THE PROBLEMÈÈÈÈÈÈÈTH ! It is with joy and honor, that I’m going to introduce you to the roulette problems 2k20…. It has already been 5 years that she baroude in the houses… From one country… It is passed through Spain… It has landed in Asia… It is passed by Faro ! To finish his route…TULUM. We don’t know where it leaves us but know that tonight, in the excluded, you the present…

A speech now worship.

Bow still in front of Alix, which has based its defence strategy on that of Guy Novès, John Wick and Justin Timberlake when he released Cry me a river for Britney Spears. It comes to exceed Daenarys Targaryen. When you’re friend with the coach and he announces replacement

The photo of the photo shoot in Cuba : 4/10

Everything was starting to go better in this match. But the photo of the kiss between Ocean the tombeuse of Tulum and Benji arrived at the worst time. It’s called Haouas.

A true opener of the Federal do not mess with the theme of the third tonight : Peaky Blinders. It is sad to dressing for the carrots to eat the c** by a rabbit. By refusing to play the game problems, it is classified in the players who accélérent in front of the coach in the physical to be seen.

A little just one more time. It will soon be necessary to tell the captain to bring his wife to the trip of end of year begins to be sucks. 5/10 for the photo shoot for an advertising campaign on anti-plastic. How dare.

It would stop with the themes of the third missed.

Worst coach in the world. It looks like Bernard, who wanted to lead a club in Pro D2, but who finds himself with less than 6 Pointe-à-Pitre : it does not change course in its rigour. Yet, Delphine Koh-Lanta has said : A DONKEY IS NOT A HORSE RACE !

Back to the wall, in the face of adversity, his greatest demons on a field that stand out : feigned, urge to chew, small counterbore. But Kevin manages perfectly this recovery of the ground when the question is a trap.

Océane : numbers and letters

It did work all the cheekbones and crow’s feet when she was excited like a chip to tell a story of car in Alix. Impressive of opportunism in the previous episodes, she plays in B being the most void of the championship behind Thomas, who started the rugby, thanks to the effect of the world Cup. But in addition to that, she announced from the first workout that she wants to prick the center square of the a. Drinketh of the water.

If you frown in listening to it, it is that you have never heard a speech from coach B.

Even to break a piñata, then it is useless. It is a terrible thing.

“What is it you said ? I do not know if you réussisseras to resist ! And yes.”

Worst strategy game ever made : write to Nacca a pledge to embrace the Ocean ? If she managed a team, this would surely be the Biarritz Olympique.

Greg, Victoria, Maeve, Nicholas Nacca, Paga : not rated

Transparent as the bay window of the living room. We wait for the episode 2 tonight !