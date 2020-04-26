Ayres comes to the aid of patients with kidney disease

David Ayres, and the kidney Foundation of Canada work together to start an emergency fund during the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Ayres, the guardian emergency 42-year-old has made eight stops with the Hurricanes of the Caroline to achieve a victory of 6-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on February 22, discussed the initiative Friday.

“This time of year and the current situation are difficult for people with kidney diseases that people on dialysis or those who come to undergo a transplant,” he explained, on the waves of 680 News in Toronto.

The NHL season has been put on pause, on 12 march, due to concerns about the sars coronavirus.

Ayres, who was transplanted a kidney in 2004 (his mother, Mary, was the donor) during the SARS outbreak, understands the needs of those with kidney disease, particularly in these times of pandemic.

“You are separated from your family, said Ayres. It was my case. You feel a little alone. “

Ayres said he hopes to raise$ 100,000 for the fund.

“Any contribution helps us, he mentioned. You may think that a dollar is not much for you and me. But if a million people gave a dollar, it would make a big difference for people with kidney disease. “