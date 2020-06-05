Azealia Banks clashe Nicki Minaj as a result of the controversy over Doja Cat

While Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Doja Cat, now accused of racism, on the remix of Say So, Azealia Banks took the opportunity to lash out at the author of the album Queen…
While the United States is still largely confined, Azealia Banks did found nothing better to do than attack those that sit at the top of the charts in US. After his tangles with Cardi B in 2018the rapper has openly sent a message Nicki Minaj in which she insulted her violently by the Queen of New York. The reason for this ? Azealia Banks does not appreciate that the rapper has been able to collaborate with Doja Cat now accused of racism, on the title Say So Remix. A song that was No. 1 in the Top Singles us until Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande do their spade 1st place with Stuck With U.
TO READ ALSO: Doja Cat : accused of racism, the rapper apologizes and tries to explain
“Another thing that I find funny, this is Nicki… For all that you say about Cardi B, or on the black women and now, you’re quiet because you have your number one with this dog white”, loose Azealia referring to Doja Cat. It then follows an avalanche of insults and words more vulgar than others in the direction of Nicki Minaj, who could not imagine in the design collaboration-the scandal in which Doja Cat was going to be attached… Doja Cat is also expressed for the about that she could stay and apologized for this episode…
Cardi B : the collateral damage…
Azealia Banks did not hesitate to involve Cardi B, with which it was already cold, in this story by saying that Nicki Minaj was jealous of the woman to Offset. “Now that I think about it, you’re jealous of Cardi. You’re just jealous because she has more money than you. You have done an entire radio show (his Queen Radio on Beat 1 Apple Music, editor’s Note) just to say how much Cardi B is a bad influence to black women.” But Azealia Banks goes further in insulteant the passage that has just finished his new tattoo, comparing it to a “trash” who do not write their own texts. Rather rise, Azealia has also suggested to Nicki Minaj, to use his show Queen Radio to “smash the head of Doja immediately” (as Nicki was able to do it with Cardi B) the risk of passing for a “sold” (she even participated in the remix of Doja Cat !). There’s no need to say, Azealia Bank seems to have regained his form !