Azealia Banks clashe Nicki Minaj as a result of the controversy over Doja Cat

While Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Doja Cat, now accused of racism, on the remix of Say So, Azealia Banks took the opportunity to lash out at the author of the album Queen…

While the United States is still largely confined, Azealia Banks did found nothing better to do than attack those that sit at the top of the charts in US. After his tangles with Cardi B in 2018the rapper has openly sent a message Nicki Minaj in which she insulted her violently by the Queen of New York. The reason for this ? Azealia Banks does not appreciate that the rapper has been able to collaborate with Doja Cat now accused of racism, on the title Say So Remix. A song that was No. 1 in the Top Singles us until Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande do their spade 1st place with Stuck With U.