Azealia Banks takes it to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Doja Cat !

In his last stories Instagram, Azealia Banks did not hesitate to criticize Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Doja Cat as it deems hypocritical.

Lately, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Doja Cat in take for their grade ! In fact, Azealia Banks didn’t mince words in his latest stories Instagram. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The relationships between the female rappers american are no better than those of French rappers. In fact, if Booba is fun to clasher all the artists of the world, Azealia Banks seems to want to follow in his footsteps.

And for that, the young woman decided to hit it hard ! In his last stories Insta, the interpreter of the title, Used To Being Aloneif in is taken at 3 singers. Among them, Cardi B, but also and especially Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat.

The star of 28 years seems so very angry at Nicki for his collaboration with Doja. In fact, the latter is facing serious charges after broadcasting racist language through its sounds.

Azealia Banks has so declared. “Another thing that I find funny, Nicki, is that for all the times thou hast opened thy mouth to cause Cardi B speaks poorly of black women… now you say nothing because you did your little number this s*** white. “

Azealia Banks very disappointed by Nicki Minaj and other female rappers !

“Now that I think about it, you’ve always been jealous of Cardi B. You’re just jealous because she has more tunes than you. “ Even advanced Azealia Banks before putting back the clocks to the hour.

For her, the mom Kulture is always a “waste “ mobile. And through his insults against Nicki she does not hope to give more importance to the wife to Offset. Quite the contrary !

In effect, Azealia Banks seems to place all the female rappers female american in the same bag. The young woman then claims to be extremely “disappointed. “ And she does not hide not to say. Case to follow…

