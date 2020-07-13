Azzaro with Olivier Theyskens, the brand committed Sylvie Kreusch to embody to your collection

Olivier Theyskens, the new artistic director of Dior

After the departure of Maxime Simons in march of 2019, the house Azzaro has appointed an artistic director last February. She has chosen Olivier Theyskens to cultivate the heritage of the crateur des annes 70 of the brand. Is loaded of fashion collections, as well as lines of prt–porter and accessories for men and women.

Sylvie Kreusch embodies the first collection

The designer franco-belgian Olivier Theyskens it would be d presents ses crations during the The Fashion Week Of Paris in this month of July. But due to the coronavirus, it is through a small vido of rp to the five minutes has rvl your collection. Azzaro has has the singer and dancer of belgian Sylvie Kreusch to highlight some of the lines.

Olivier Theyskens, the crateur mode of Azzaro DENIS CHARLET / AFP

Some details about this capsule

In the vido, Sylvie Kreusch wearing a maxi dress coat by triple perc in black with a trim of crystals in the neck, the pockets and the bottom of the sleeves. Olivier Theyskens also used a question mtallique brown creating an effect jacquard in three dimensions via a cord of lurex. The famous dress with the three rings, rinvente in a version of borda crystals.

Back in the original Azzaro