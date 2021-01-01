Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

The son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry captivates thousands of fans with his tender voice.

Mom and Dad’s beloved baby Archie made a surprise appearance on the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “Archewell Audio” podcast.

The Duchess first asks Archie if he’s having fun, to which Archie replies, “Fun.” Later, Harry convinces him to wish the listeners a “Happy New Year.”

It’s clear from the audio that both Harry and Meghan are beyond excited to hear little Archie speak on the podcast… Harry can barely contain his own laugh.

Harry and Meghan’s Holiday Special podcast also featured some big stars, like Elton John and Tyler Perry.