…Baby One More Time Britney Spears, was voted the best first single of all time

the last album Glory back to 2016, has just won a new title. The tube …Baby One More Time was elected “Best first single of all time” by the prestigious journal musical Rolling Stone. ” data-reactid=”28″>Britney Spears, whose the last album Glory back to 2016, has just won a new title. The tube …Baby One More Time was elected “Best first single of all time” by the prestigious journal musical Rolling Stone.

Released in 1999 while the singer was just 16 years old, this song had squatted the us charts for no less than 32 weeks. It is also the fifth single by a female artist, which is the most sold in the world, and has generated more than 285 million listens in streaming, not only in the United States.

“This is one of those obvious pop which announced a new sound, a new era, a new century. But most importantly, a new star”, written Rolling Stone about this song. “…Baby One More Time is a thunderbolt apocalyptic”.