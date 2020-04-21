Babyface and Teddy Riley Battle Broke Instagram Live and Records

Rescheduled from Saturday evening after connectivity problems and would have prevented most of the fans of connect, the legends of R&B Babyface and Teddy Riley are returned to Instagram Live on Monday to finally get it out.

Despite a few technical challenges along the way, the two producers have set the tracks that have defined a decade – the 90’s to be exact – so they fought for two hours, going on Twitter and flying a huge record along the way. not to mention Instagram Live itself.

The producer Swizz Beatz (one of the brains behind the event, said that they had 3 million people trying to connect, a new record for Instagram Live, however Pop Crave said that he was closer to 512 000. Anyway, it seems that the record that they beat was their own, established during their failed attempt on Saturday night to drop it and see who is the king of R&B of the 90’s. iHeartRadio reports that more than 400 000 viewers connect then.

During the last session, Babyface has blown away the viewers of the livestream when it also revealed a little-known fact about the king of pop. Apparently, he was interested to know Halle Berry a little better at the time (this was not all the world?) And thought that the record producer could perhaps give him the contact.

“Michael called me and said to me,” Babyface, do you know who is Halle Berry? “ ” Said Babyface during his livestream, as covered by Hollywood Life. “I said: ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry’. He said: ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call because I want to take her to an appointment.’”

“I said ‘ what?’ and he said: “Call, I want to take her to an appointment “, he continued. “So I said:” Let me reach “and I contacted the agent, because I didn’t have the number of Halle Berry. I called and gave the message, and the manager told me” What? ” and I said: “Yeah, he wants to take him to an appointment.” “

The message was relayed, but Babyface has said that he could not say what Halle had responded. Instead, he played a quote of it from the movie “Boomerang” where she said: “You know, what do you know of love? What do you think you know of love?”

While the guys were filming mainly the songs that they produce, and Babyface had another surprise in store for fans, offering a live performance of his own hit “When can I see you”.

This battle – that many fans believe that Babyface has taken with this acoustic performance and a small nuance of remix (?) – was the last of the series “Verzuz” producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Although there has been a battle before this, as a T-Bread “verzuz” Lil John, it has taken the series to a new level. Will he be there?

The fans loved the friendly rivalry between the two producers on Monday night, keeping the action in the depths of the night.

