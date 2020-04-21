Babyface and Teddy Riley Battle Broke Instagram Live and Records

Rescheduled from Saturday evening after connectivity problems and would have prevented most of the fans of connect, the legends of R&B Babyface and Teddy Riley are returned to Instagram Live on Monday to finally get it out.

Despite a few technical challenges along the way, the two producers have set the tracks that have defined a decade – the 90’s to be exact – so they fought for two hours, going on Twitter and flying a huge record along the way. not to mention Instagram Live itself.

The producer Swizz Beatz (one of the brains behind the event, said that they had 3 million people trying to connect, a new record for Instagram Live, however Pop Crave said that he was closer to 512 000. Anyway, it seems that the record that they beat was their own, established during their failed attempt on Saturday night to drop it and see who is the king of R&B of the 90’s. iHeartRadio reports that more than 400 000 viewers connect then.

We broke insta tonight !!!!!!!!!! #verzuz @verzuzonline over 3mill https://t.co/O0fDx1M5Ke – SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) April 21, 2020

During the last session, Babyface has blown away the viewers of the livestream when it also revealed a little-known fact about the king of pop. Apparently, he was interested to know Halle Berry a little better at the time (this was not all the world?) And thought that the record producer could perhaps give him the contact.

“Michael called me and said to me,” Babyface, do you know who is Halle Berry? “ ” Said Babyface during his livestream, as covered by Hollywood Life. “I said: ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry’. He said: ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call because I want to take her to an appointment.’”

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram rn, and Babyface talked about a time when Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw – Julie 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

“I said ‘ what?’ and he said: “Call, I want to take her to an appointment “, he continued. “So I said:” Let me reach “and I contacted the agent, because I didn’t have the number of Halle Berry. I called and gave the message, and the manager told me” What? ” and I said: “Yeah, he wants to take him to an appointment.” “

The message was relayed, but Babyface has said that he could not say what Halle had responded. Instead, he played a quote of it from the movie “Boomerang” where she said: “You know, what do you know of love? What do you think you know of love?”

While the guys were filming mainly the songs that they produce, and Babyface had another surprise in store for fans, offering a live performance of his own hit “When can I see you”.

This battle – that many fans believe that Babyface has taken with this acoustic performance and a small nuance of remix (?) – was the last of the series “Verzuz” producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Although there has been a battle before this, as a T-Bread “verzuz” Lil John, it has taken the series to a new level. Will he be there?

The fans loved the friendly rivalry between the two producers on Monday night, keeping the action in the depths of the night.

THESE TWO KINGS BLACKS HAVE BROKEN IG! 👑 Despite the technical difficulties, the reports, the problems of her and “do too much” * ahem Teddy *, it was a moment in the history of music, legendary with these two producers legendary! Teddy Riley and Babyface have both won! An epic battle! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/SKS7K5ytVS – DOC. #FNLradio #TDR (@mrdoc) April 21, 2020

Instagram could not handle all this melanin at a time. Be in harmony, to sing with each other. The energy we exceeded. #TeddyRileyvBabyface #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/2BSAP8HOWm – Shauntelle (@ShauntelleBoyer) April 21, 2020

Babyface: It was a remix?

Teddy: yes

Babyface: oh ok, I didn’t know that we were doing the remixes. But it’s cool, I don’t remix.

Everyone: #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/8oIy2AfzJs – Akilah (@kilahphil) April 21, 2020

“This is not a problem, I do remixes not in any way.” #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/FVcRbye1sU – Briana Diamond✨ (@Brielieve) April 21, 2020

Teddy when he saw Babyface play the guitar. #VERZUZ #BabyfacevsTeddyRiley pic.twitter.com/CPAs6sGPhQ – B E N Z Thank your photographer, if you please! (@PhotosByBeanz) April 21, 2020

I call this match early! Uncle Kenneth has done has given us a acoustic unplugged 😩😭🙌🏿 Uncle Teddy talkin ’bout he cheatin lol #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/0kwiK6sSCQ – Milo Mami. Bournvita Baby. (@Aizehinomo) April 21, 2020

Teddy: My AOL connection works. And for some reason, my Android phone is blur .. brb Also Teddy when he came back: #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/iW88Tt7HIB – Kai 📷 (@kaishotz) April 21, 2020

Teddy Riley has played Let s Chill Guy and Babyface came back with My, My, My Johnny Gill. I AM SHOOK! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/8QnTJSLSmv – RJ (@Ryan_Johnson) April 21, 2020

Me when Babyface played When you believe Whitney and Mariah #VERZUZ #TeddyRileyVsBabyface pic.twitter.com/6rMKMdG7r6 – Shelby (@thatgirlshelbyv) April 21, 2020

Teddy remembered the time that passes. I’m about to get out of the dance routine as it was in 1991. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/FtE3JsjK0m – Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 21, 2020

The battle Babyface vs Teddy Riley #VERZUZ, it was like watching 2 of your uncles try to use GI for the first time, but it was just what I needed. pic.twitter.com/NG33Z8l8zN – Rob Jones (@ bluesteel1914) April 21, 2020

Baby’s face when he is down, I’m gonna make you love #TeddyRileyvsBabyFace #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/AdRfAwyYNZ – Jackson 5 Nostrils (@iam_Jaxon) April 21, 2020

Babyface is my demographics of small. A little sassy, a little classy, always respectful, always pass on the message. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/9rYc1Z40t3 – Khalea Underwood (@letsbeKHAlear) April 21, 2020

This has not been an event Babyface vs Teddy Riley. It was a roasted Teddy Riley with the accommodation Babyface. #verzuz – No relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) April 21, 2020

Can we talk about the king of shadows Baby Face y’all ….. After each song that Teddy has played Baby Face was hit with the ….

🤣🤣🤣🤣

# VERZUZ # BabyfacevsTeddyRiley pic.twitter.com/WMP9P7mhUG – ~ Alexandria ~ (@DOPECHICKBEATS) April 21, 2020

* BabyFace vs Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Lmao pic.twitter.com/8XcX4ZGUeE – Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@ D_1andOnly_) April 21, 2020

Teddy, please. We beseech thee! THROW IN THE TILE !!!!! Babyface hasn’t even played the soundtrack of Waiting to Exhale .. THROW IN THE TILE !!!!! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/qc7s9Zl3f9 – Rae Exotic 🐯🐅 (@Do_RaeeeMi) April 21, 2020

Babyface ended the evening with Whitney Houston and Cece Winans. Grateful, he beat the ‘Rona. Give this man ALL of its flowers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #VERZUZ – Alvin aqua Blanco (@ Aqua174) April 21, 2020

Teddy: This is where we’re going? Baby Face: This is where we went

💀💀💀💀 # TeddyRileyvBabyface # VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/bMGpw7pNqC – ~ Alexandria ~ (@DOPECHICKBEATS) April 21, 2020

So everyone is okay? Babyface has won. #TeddyRileyVsBabyface #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ALPATQ0T1Z – Jasmine Katrina (@jkatrinasmith) April 21, 2020

Winner by KO, Kenneth #Babyface Edmonds. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/LFsYmlemQ3 – JRtheGent (@_JRTheGent_) April 21, 2020

