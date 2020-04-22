Babyface and Teddy Riley have marked the history !

It was definitely THE battle of the most-awaited on Instagram Live. Thetwo legends, Babyface and Teddy Riley, made the show after an initial test marred by technical problems and connection which had caused a lot of frustration and memes of the part of the spectators who were more than 400 000 to be connected and to wait ! But on this night, “the duel” took place, and was memorable ! It has attracted more than 3 million people in cumulative audience !

Teddy Riley and Babyface “clashed” in the framework of Versuz, these battles music inaugurated by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on Instagram Live. Babyface had been clear from the beginning, it was mainly to celebrate black music and that it is taking place April 20 – world day of smoking weed – was all the more symbolic. Hasefore the beginning of the show, they were more than 500 000 fans who were waiting for the beginning of this confrontation friendly, beating the record held by Tory Lanez and Drake. The stars are obviously attached to the very many members of the public, and we have seen there appear the names of Scott Storch, Diddy, Pusha T, Common, Busta Rhymes, 2 Chainz, Tamar Braxton, Mariah Carey, Raekwon, Fat Joe, Boosie Badazz, Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Ludacris, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Charlamagne Tha God, Anthony Anderson, Chris Tucker… and many more.

It must be said that the two tracklists were more than enticing !

Either via the playlist especially created on Spotify.

And during this live, Dr. Dr. expressed the idea that it makes a battle with Diddy ! Finally, there is still good in this confinement !