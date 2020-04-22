Babyface says that Michael Jackson has already tried going out with Halle Berry

During his battle Verzuz Monday evening with Teddy Riley, Babyface revealed that Michael Jackson had already tried to get with Halle Berry. Babyface has shared the story after Riley has played the hit record of SWV ” Right Here “, which samples the song from Jackson’s “Human Nature” in 1982.

“Speaking of MJ, this reminds me of a story – true story, fun fact, began Babyface. “One time Michael called me, Michael said:” Babyface, do you know who is Halle Berry? Do you know Halle Berry? “I said:” Yes, I know Halle Berry. “He said:” Could you do me a favor? I want you to call because I want to take her to an appointment. “I said’ what?’ and he said: “Call it, I want to take her to an appointment. “”

Babyface said that it was not the number of Berry, so he decided to contact the team of the actress. The hitman said he had passed the message on to the branch and waited for a response.

“I can’t tell you exactly what Halle has said, but I imagine that it would probably have been something like that …,” said Babyface, before playing an excerpt from the film of Berry in 1992, Boomerang: “You know, what do you know of love?” said her character, Angela Lewis. “What do you think you know of love? ”

The head of Babyface produced the official soundtrack of Boomerang, with songs of Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, TLC, A Tribe Called Quest, and more.

You can see the reactions to the story of Babyface GM below.

The battle of Babyface and Riley Verzuz was originally scheduled to end Saturday, but was postponed to mid-term after a series of technical problems. The broadcast of Monday night would have drawn more than half a million viewers, including everyone from Michelle Obama and Queen Latifah to Pusha-T and Snoop Dogg to Rashida Jones and Gabrielle Union.