Babyface tests positive for COVID-19, accepts the invitation to the battle of Teddy Riley IG

Call Babyface a “music legend” is an understatement. During his career of several decades, he has created dozens of success n ° 1 and worked with artists such as Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, TLC, Tevin Campbell, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, Az Yet, Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Dru Hill, Bruno Mars, En Vogue, Brandy, Tamia, Fall Out Boy, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Faith Evans, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle and many others. The singer-composer-producer 62-year-old has also released a series of solo albums and collaborative success, making its mark on music a song that can never be reproduced.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have coordinated battles live on Instagram among the big ones of the music. Last week, fans were thrilled to learn that Babyface and Teddy Riley – an artist who goes beyond the status of a “legend of music” – to join to take the fans in a walk in the past. However, the battle has been cancelled at the last minute with the promise it would be postponed to a later date.

Today (10 April), Babyface explained why it had had to delay his battle with IG with Teddy Riley, sharing with the world that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He thanked those who had sent him its best wishes for his birthday and shared that he felt “blessed” then see another celebration of his birth. “I was tested positive for the virus Covid19, just like my family. This is something incredibly frightening to go through my friends,” he wrote on the social networks.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have a negative test and that we are on the road back to health,” said Babyface. It was then “officially” accepted the invitation to face Teddy Riley in a battle of friendly IG that he called “a celebration of excellence in black music”. He added: “Prepare yourself for a night of groove and love. Ladies … put on your red dress … light the candles, pour the wine and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, 18 April at 18: 00. PST / 9: 00 p. m. IS. Check out the message of Babyface in full below.