Babylon : Emma Stone and Brad Pitt in the upcoming Damien Chazelle

After we have put the stars for the eyes, with “First Man “the young prodigal Damien Chazelle will be joined by Emma Stone and Brad Pitt in his next movie “Babylon “.

One does not change decidedly not a team that wins. After you have swept the Oscars in 2017, Emma Stone finds Damien Chazelle, taking into the headliner of “Babylon “. While studying the decay of a system that is utopian in ” La La Land “, the film-maker franco-american will return to familiar ground, and place the action of his new feature film in the Hollywood of the 1920s. This scenery requires, there will therefore be the golden age of cinema and its transition from silent films to talkies. A topic that brings a logical consequence of the “Singing in the rain “ of Donen and Kelly.

However, forget the gentle melancholy of his previous musical comedy, because, according to the website Deadline, “Babylon “ will be an intimate drama, and daring, mixing real characters and fictional. The work will also be R-Rated in the United States. In order to give himself the means of its ambitions, Chazelle surrounds the heads of two displays substantial. Thus, Emma Stone should be Clara Bow, star of iconic silent films. Brad Pitt will occupy a role as previously unknown.

The budget for this” Babylon “ turn around 80/100 million $, what would be his film the more expensive. Lionsgate, already distributor of “La La Land “, rempilera while Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire will also be in the production.

So much info that only increase relentlessly our expectation for a filmmaker who has for the moment never disappointed. However, it will have to wait to see the project Babylon point the tip of his nose as Damien Chazelle has before it occupy the shooting of “The Eddy “series Netflix with Andre Holland (” Moonlight “) and, therefore, it will carry the first two episodes. Deadline also reveals that he would also be in the process of developing a series for the Apple. The subject of it nevertheless remains a secret.

A lot of projects to try, and which, it is hoped, will feed the expectations gargantuan that you can place in them.